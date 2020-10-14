7 p.m. vs. Chicago • FSN, 1500-AM

Captain Alonso may be ready for return from injury

Preview: The fifth-place Loons return to action after Sunday night’s game at FC Dallas was postponed when two Loons were confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19. That game has not been rescheduled yet. ... Veteran defensive midfielder and captain Ozzie Alonso trained with his teammates Tuesday, as did midfielder Ethan Finlay. Coach Adrian Heath said Wednesday’s game might be “a bit early” in Alonso’s return from a hamstring injury but said he could be available off the bench and is aimed fully back Sunday against Houston. Heath also said the extra off days provided by Sunday’s postponement have given Finlay enough time to recover from his 90-minute return at Nashville next week, and he could be ready to start again. … Three former Loons players — including starters Francisco Calvo and Bobby Shuttleworth as well as Wyatt Omsberg — all play in Chicago now. … The Fire is the only MLS team that hasn’t won a road game in 2020. It is 0-5-3 away and 5-3-1 at home in the regular season. It is ninth in an Eastern Conference in which 10 teams will qualify for the playoffs. … The Loons’ first road win in MLS in 2017 came at Chicago.

Injuries: Alonso might be ready for a substitute’s role on his way back from a hamstring injury. Loons F Luis Amarilla (ankle), D Ike Opara, GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) and GK Greg Ranjitsingh (knee) are out.

JERRY ZGODA