7 p.m. vs. Austin FC • CW23, 1500-AM

Austin 1-1 in first season

Preview: Loons midfielder Robin Lod, listed as questionable on the team's new injury list Friday evening, scored the lone Loons goal in their first two games, when they've been outscored 6-1. … Expansion team Austin FC scored three goals in 12 minutes in the second half of a comeback 3-1 victory at Colorado last week. That's its first MLS victory. It lost its first game ever 2-0 at Los Angeles FC on April 17. … The Loons are 3-1-1 all time against expansion teams. .… Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey is an Austin FC part owner. … A Loons striker last season, Aaron Schoenfeld now plays for Austin, but is listed as out injured. … Austin FC coach Josh Wolff was an assistant coach for Columbus Crew 2014-2019, when current Loons Ethan Finlay, Wil Trapp, Jukka Raitala and Niko Hansen all played there.

Injuries: Loons list Lod (chest) as questionable, D Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), MF Niko Hansen (thigh), MF Jacori Hayes (thigh), D Nabi Kibunguchy (concussion) and D Ika Opara (undisclosed) as out. Austin FC lists MF Ulises Segura (left knee), D Ben Sweat (ACL) and Schoenfeld (knee) as out.

