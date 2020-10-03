7 p.m. vs. FC Cincinnati • FSN, 1500-AM

Low-scoring opponent is making a visit

Preview: The Loons enter Saturday’s night game 5-5-4 overall and 2-1-1 at home after Sunday’s scoreless tie with Real Salt Lake. That’s good for sixth place in the Western Conference. The East’s FC Cincinnati is 3-7-4, including 1-6 on the road. Its only road victory was 1-0 over New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19. It has played four scoreless draws in the nine games it has played since MLS’ regular-season restart. … FC Cincinnati’s eight goals scored are the fewest in MLS this season. It’s the only team that hasn’t score at least 10 goals, but it has produced seven clean sheets defensively, second in the league to Columbus Crew SC’s nine shutouts. Both teams have conceded 21 goals in regular-season play. … The Loons thumped FC Cincinnati 7-1 the last time these teams played, June 29, 2019. Midfielder Jan Gregus had three assists in a game in which Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay and Kevin Molino all scored.

Injuries: Minnesota United’s Friday injury report listed F Luis Amarilla (ankle) as well as D Ike Opara, GK Tyler Miller and GK Greg Ranjitsingh as out and MF Ethan Finlay as questionable. On Thursday, Loons coach Adrian Heath said Kevin Molino (hamstring) was closest to playing from a group that included Finlay (knee) and MF Ozzie Alonso (hamstring) and said Finlay and Alonso perhaps could play Tuesday at Nashville but more likely next Sunday at FC Dallas.

JERRY ZGODA