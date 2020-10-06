7:30 p.m. at Nashville SC • FSN, 1500-AM

Preview: Sent home from midsummer’s MLS is Back Tournament without playing a game because of a coronavirus outbreak, expansion Nashville SC has not scored more than one goal in any game other than a 4-2 victory over Atlanta United on Sept. 12. Despite that, it is 3-1-4 in its past eight games, the only loss coming to mighty Columbus. Overall, Nashville SC is 10th in the East — right above the cut line to make the playoffs — with a 4-5-5 record. It is 3-1-2 at home. … Loons starting left back Chase Gasper is suspended because of yellow-card accumulation after he received another one in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over FC Cincinnati. … Injuries that caused the Loons to make 2017 No. 1 overall pick Abu Danladi available in last November’s expansion draft have followed him to Nashville. He has started three of 10 games he has played and has scored a goal, but he hasn’t played since he started that Sept. 12 victory over Atlanta United. … The Loons’ Saturday victory ended a four-game winless streak. They’re fourth in the West with a 6-5-4 record, five points behind first-place Seattle.

Injuries: MF Ethan Finlay has trained and is aimed toward returning from a shoulder injury, while coach Adrian Heath said defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso (hamstring) probably won’t return until Sunday’s game at Dallas. GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery, out for season), D Ike Opara (undisclosed), F Luis Amarilla (ankle) and GK Greg Ranjitsingh (knee) all remain out.

JERRY ZGODA