MINNESOTA UNITED GAMEDAY

4 p.m. at Seattle • BSN Plus, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons, who are in fifth place in the Western Conference with 31 points, are coming off a 2-1 victory in Houston on Aug. 28. They are 8-6-7 overall, 4-1-4 in their past nine matches. The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Seattle won 4-0 at home in the season opener April 16, and the Loons won 1-0 on July 18 at Allianz Field for their first-ever victory over Seattle. Minnesota is 1-7-1 vs. Seattle since joining MLS in 2017.

Seattle update: The Sounders (12-4-6) lead the Western Conference with 42 points. They lost 2-0 to Portland in Seattle on Aug. 29. That ended a three-match winning streak. The July 18 loss to the Loons was the first of the season for the Sounders, who had opened with a 13-match unbeaten streak (8-0-5). The Sounders, who have made the playoffs each season since joining MLS in 2009, scored three times after the 74th minute to rally from a 2-0 deficit for a 3-2 victory over the Loons in the Western Conference championship game Dec. 7.

Injuries: For the Loons, Franco Fragapane (thigh), Jan Gregus (ankle), Niko Hansen (hamstring), Robin Lod (calf), Justin McMaster (thigh), Emanuel Reynoso (thigh) and Joseph Rosales (knee) are out.Juan Agudelo (thigh) is listed as questionable. For the Sounders, F Jordan Morris (ACL) and MF Jordy Delem (ACL) are out. GK Stefan Frei (left knee) is questionable.

JOEL RIPPEL