6:30 p.m. at FC Cincinnati • FSN, 1500 AM

Struggling teams meet in Cincinati

Preview: The Loons are 1-2-4 in their past seven games after Sunday’s 2-2 home draw with Houston. That one victory came 2-0 over Saturday’s opponent, FC Cincinnati, at Allianz Field three weeks ago. FC Cincinnati is 4-11-4 overall and 2-3-4 at home, including a 2-1 victory over Columbus on Oct. 14. FC Cincinnati has scored 11 goals and allowed 30 in 19 games. ... Midfielders Ethan Finlay and Kevin Molino make the Loons the only MLS team that has two players who have two multi-goal games this season. They’re two of 10 players who have done so.

Injuries: Loons MF Hassani Dotson (ankle), F Luis Amarilla (ankle), D Ike Opara (undisclosed) and GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) are all out. Cincinnati’s D Saad Abdul-Salaam, D Mathieu Deplagne, D Greg Garza and GK Przemyslaw Tyton are listed as not medically cleared to play.

JERRY ZGODA