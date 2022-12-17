6 p.m. Sunday vs. Chicago * Target Center (BSN, 830-AM)

Wolves update: The Timberwolves won Friday in Oklahoma City — ending a three-game losing streak — despite playing without starters Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert (ankle) and D'Angelo Russell (knee) and top reserves Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince. Gobert and Russell were listed as questionable for that game. Of the two, Russell was the final player to be scratched after trying to warm up pregame. G Anthony Edwards responded with a 19-point, 11-rebound, seven-assist game. C Naz Reid, in his first start this season, scored 28 points – one off his career high — with three steals. G Austin Rivers had his best game as a member of the Wolves, with 20 points — including a game-sealing three — and a career-high five steals.

Chicago update: The 11-17 Bulls have lost three in a row and six of eight. That includes back-to-back home losses to New York; in Friday's loss, the Bulls allowed the Knicks to make 17 of 44 three-pointers. Chicago is led by G/F DeMar DeRozan (25.8 points per game), former Wolves G Zach LaVine (21.8) and C Nikola Vucevic (12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds). This is the first meeting between the teams this season; Chicago won both games in 2021-22.