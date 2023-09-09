Noon Sunday at Indiana • BSN Extra

Lynx update: The Lynx (19-20) close out the regular season with their final playoff seed to be determined. A 92-87 loss at Chicago on Friday dropped the Lynx into a tie with Atlanta for the No. 5 spot. Atlanta has a tiebreaker over the Lynx for the No. 5 spot because it won the season series. The Lynx could move back into the No. 5 spot with a victory over Indiana and an Atlanta loss at home to Dallas, which has clinched the No. 4 seed. If the Lynx finish in the No. 5 spot they would meet Dallas in the playoffs. At No. 6, they would meet No. 3 Connecticut. ... The Lynx began selling tickets for their first home playoff game Saturday. ... F Jessica Shepard (ankle), who has missed the past four games because of synovitis in her left ankle, is out.

Indiana update: Indiana (12-27) is coming off a 76-59 loss at Connecticut on Friday. But the Fever, who won just 5 of 36 games in 2022, are 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Fever have won two of the three meetings with the Lynx this season and are 4-2 against the Lynx over the past two seasons. ... On Aug. 10, the Fever defeated the Lynx, 91-73. In the team's two meetings at Target Center, Indiana won 71-69 on June 9 and the Lynx won 90-83 on July 5. ... Kelsey Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring (18.1 points per game). NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.4 points while rookie Aliyah Boston is contributing 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.