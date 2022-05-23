7 p.m. vs. New York • Target Center • BSN Extra

Lynx update: They are 1-6 after a 94-78 loss at Dallas on Saturday. ... The Lynx were 2-1 against New York last season, winning both games at Target Center. The Lynx have won eight consecutive games against the Liberty at home. ... F/G Aerial Powers has scored 37 points in the past two games, after averaging eight points in the first five games this season. .... G Kayla McBride made two three-pointers Saturday to move into the top 25 on the WNBA's career three-pointer list with 390 made. ... F Natalie Achonwa, who has been sidelined with a right hamstring injury, has been cleared to make her season debut. ... F Damiris Dantas (right foot) remains sidelined.

New York update: The Liberty (1-4) has lost four consecutive games since opening the season with an 81-79 victory over Connecticut on May 7. The Liberty is playing for the first time since May 17 — a 92-65 loss at home to Connecticut. ... F Sabrina Ionescu leads the team in scoring (15.4 points per game). F Natasha Howard, who played for the Lynx in 2016 and 2017, is averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. ... Former Lynx G Crystal Dangerfield signed a hardship contract with the Liberty on Saturday. After being cut by the Lynx in early May, she appeared in three games for Indiana. ... G DiDi Richards (hamstring) and C Han Xu (illness) are questionable. G/F Jocelyn Willioughby (quadricep) is expected to be sidelined until early July.