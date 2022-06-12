6 p.m. vs. Indiana • Target Center • BSN

Indiana update: The Fever is 3-12 after losing to New York 97-83 on Friday at home. The loss was the fifth consecutive for the Fever. ... Indiana is 1-5 under interim head coach Carlos Knox, who replaced Marianne Stanley, after she was fired on May 25. ... One of Indiana's victories is against the Lynx. The Fever defeated the Lynx, 82-76, in Indianapolis on May 10. ... G Kelsey Mitchell is fourth in the league in scoring (19 points per game). She scored 23 on Friday, the ninth time she has scored at least 20 this season. She has played in 137 consecutive games for the Fever, one shy of the franchise record. ... Rookie F NaLyssa Smith is averaging 13 points and 7.7 rebounds (eighth in the league) per game.

Lynx update: The Lynx are 3-10 after losing to the Washington Mystics 76-59 on Friday at Target Center. ... The 59 points were a season-low for the Lynx, who equaled their season low in field-goal percentage (32.8 percent). ... Jessica Shepard is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game after grabbing 15 rebounds on Friday. She is sixth in the league in rebounding. ... F Damiras Dantas had 9 points in 21 minutes on Friday in her season debut. Dantas was playing for the first time since Aug. 31. She missed the last season games of last season with a Lisfranc injury in her right foot. ... C Sylvia Fowles (knee) and C Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring strain) are out.