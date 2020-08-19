8 p.m. vs. Dallas in Bradenton, Fla. • FSN-plus

Two teams needing to get on roll

Lynx update: The Lynx, still without center Sylvia Fowles, have split their past four games, beating up on struggling Washington and New York by a total of 50 points while losing to contenders Los Angeles and Las Vegas by a total of 26 points. Lynx F Napheesa Collier has contributed more of late, scoring 47 points with 27 rebounds her past two games. G Crystal Dangerfield continues to make a case for Rookie of the Year consideration. She has scored in double figures for seven straight games and has averaged 19.3 points in her past four games. F Damiris Dantas has 19 points and 11 assists her past two games. The Lynx had three days between games, a rare long break. Coach Cheryl Reeve gave the players two full days off before returning to practice Tuesday. Fowles (calf) is out. G Rachel Banham (hamstring) is questionable.

Wings update: Thanks to Arike Ogunbowale the Wings were able to end a three-game losing streak with a 95-89 victory over Phoenix. Ogunbowale made 13 of 19 shots, six of seven three-pointers and scored 33 points in the game. She is leading the league in scoring (21.5). G Allisha Gray is second on the team in scoring (11.6). Rookie F Satou Sabally — the second overall pick in the draft — is out with a back injury. G Moriah Jefferson (knee) is out.

Kent Youngblood