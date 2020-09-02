6 p.m. vs. Chicago at Bradenton, Fla. • FSN Plus

Playoff spot secured on day off

Lynx update: The Lynx are coming off a 96-78 victory over Los Angeles in their highest-scoring game of the season. They remain in fourth place in the WNBA — the final spot in the standings that receives a first-round playoff bye — with Chicago right at their heels. Both teams clinched a playoff spot — the Lynx for the 10th consecutive season — when Indiana lost on Tuesday. In the third game this season, the Lynx beat the Sky by two points after leading by 12 with four-plus minutes left. Rookie PG Crystal Dangerfield was named the WNBA’s rookie of the month for August after recording her third straight game with 20 or more points. She leads the league in fourth-quarter points (102) and has shot 62.5 % in the final quarter this season. F Napheesa Collier is coming off a 25-point, nine-rebound, five-assist, three-steal effort vs. L.A. G Rachel Banham came off the bench to hit all six of her shots — four of them threes — vs. L.A., scoring 18 points in 21½ minutes. She became the first Lynx player, and just the fifth WNBA player in league history — to come off the bench and hit all her shots while scoring at least 18 points. C Sylvia Fowles (calf) is out.

Sky update: Chicago took a hit over the weekend when F Azura Stevens (knee) and G Diamond DeShields (personal reasons) both left the WNBA bubble. The Sky traded Jantel Lavender to Indiana for Stephanie Mavunga to try to fill the gap. Mavunga is questionable because of a nose injury. The Sky lost to Seattle on the day the news of Stevens and DeShields broke but bounced back with a convincing 100-77 win over Indiana on Monday behind G Courtney Vandersloot. She set the league’s single-game record with 18 assists. It was her seventh game with 10 or more assists. G Allie Quigley has scored in double figures in five straight games, averaging 18.6 points in that span. After Monday, she was tied for third in the league in three-pointers made (36). F Kahleah Copper has scored in double figures in all but one game and is averaging 20.3 in her past four.

