6 p.m. Tuesday, Lynx at Atlanta Dream • BSN Extra

Lynx update: They are 9-11 and third in the Western Conference after losing to Las Vegas by 24 points and Dallas by 40 at Target Center to close out the pre-All Star Game portion of their schedule. ... Napheesa Collier, who scored 20 points in the WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday in Las Vegas, is fourth in the league in scoring (21.3 points per game). ... Rachel Banham (thumb), Tiffany Mitchell (wrist), Aerial Powers (ankle) and Jessica Shepard (illness) are out. ... After this game in Atlanta, the Lynx play their next three games at Target Center.

Atlanta update: The Dream are 11-8 and third in the East, but have a six-game win streak. ... Atlanta is being paced by guards Rhyne Howard (18.5 points per game) and Allisha Gray (18.2). ... Former Hopkins standout Nia Coffey is averaging 6.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. ... Tanisha Wright, who played for the Lynx in 2018 and 2019 before retiring as a player, is in her second season as the Dream coach. Atlanta was 14-22 last season.