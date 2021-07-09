9:30 p.m. at Las Vegas • ESPN3

Win streak could stretch to 6

Preview: The Lynx, who are coming off an 85-79 victory over Dallas at home on Wednesday, carry a five-game winning streak into the second meeting of the season with the Aces. The Lynx, who trailed by eight points at halftime, outscored Dallas, 47-33, in the second half. The Lynx (10-7) outlasted Las Vegas, 90-89, in overtime at Target Center on June 25. The Aces (14-5) are coming off a 99-90 loss to Phoenix at home on Wednesday. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Aces and was just their second loss in 10 home games.

Players to watch: Lynx G Kayla McBride has scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games for the first time in her eight-season WNBA career. C Sylvia Fowles had 15 points and 11 rebounds Wednesday — her seventh double-double of the season. Aces F A'ja Wilson is averaging 19.6 points and 9.0 rebounds. Wilson scored 25 points Wednesday and has scored at least 10 points in 49 consecutive games. C Liz Cambage is averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Numbers: The Aces, who are averaging a league-best 91.7 points per game, have six players averaging 11.1 or more points per game.

Injuries: Forwards Natalie Achonwa (knee) and Aerial Powers (thumb) are out indefinitely for the Lynx.

JOEL RIPPEL