4 p.m. vs. Purdue • BTN Plus (streaming), 96.7-FM

Gophers shoot for three wins in a row

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-7, 3-6 Big Ten) have won two consecutive games for the first time this season, with back-to-back road wins at Nebraska and Penn State. Both victories were sealed with strong fourth quarters; Minnesota outscored Nebraska 17-10 in the fourth in a five-point victory there, and doubled up Penn State 32-16 Monday in an 85-76 victory. G Sara Scalia is coming off a season-high 21-point performance at Penn State, one that included a career-high five three-pointers made. PG Jasmine Powell had 16 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals. F Kadi Sissoko had 18 points. G Gadiva Hubbard, who scored 18 points, twisted her ankle late in the game and is questionable.

Purdue update: The Boilermakers (6-6, 3-5) ended a four-game conference losing streak with a one-point home victory over Wisconsin last week when C Fatou Diagne hit one of two free throws with two seconds left for the 56-55 victory. She finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks; Purdue's game with Michigan on Sunday was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns within the Michigan program. G Kayana Traylor leads Purdue in scoring (14.8) and assists (3.4). Diagne is averaging 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. G Madison Layden is 21-for-50 on three-pointers.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD