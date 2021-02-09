6 p.m. vs. Illinois at Williams Arena • BTN+ streaming, 96.7-FM

Illini limping at 1-10 in Big Ten play

Gophers update: After winning three straight games, the Gophers have lost two in a row, to Iowa and Ohio State, by an average of 25 points. The biggest reasons? Third-quarter swoons and turnovers. Iowa had a 28-8 third quarter, and Ohio State outscored Minnesota 27-11 in the third. Those teams scored 49 points off Gophers turnovers. It doesn't get easier with G Gadiva Hubbard (ankle) likely out and PG Jasmine Powell (ankle) a game-time decision. The Gophers will need a big game from Kadi Sissoko, who has averaged 13.5 points and seven rebounds and shot 44.4% in her past four games. But she has to cut down on her turnovers, 18 in those four games. G Sara Scalia has averaged 19.3 points, shot 45.5% overall and made 10 of 24 three-pointers (41.7%) in the past three games.

Illinois update: After opening conference play 0-10, the Illini got their first victory, 54-49, over Purdue at home Sunday. Illinois, 3-11 overall, outscored Purdue 30-17 in the second half of that game. Illinois is 2-0 vs. Gophers teams coached by Lindsay Whalen. That includes a three-point loss in Illinois last season. Illinois is led by G Jeanae Terry (12.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists), G Jada Peebles (10.6 points) and F Kennedi Myles (10.1 points, 7.8 rebounds).

Kent Youngblood