11 a.m. at Maryland • Stream: Big Ten Network Plus, 96.7-FM

Maryland poses big challenge

Gophers update: The Gophers had a two-game winning streak ended at Rutgers on Wednesday, thanks mainly to a Scarlet Knights press that forced 22 turnovers that led to 35 points. The team bussed directly to Maryland after that game, and it doesn't get any easier against the Terrapins, first in the Big Ten. "Teams will see that and use pressure,'' Gophers coach Lindsay Whalen said of the Rutgers press. "The most important thing is I want us to focus on sticking together.'' The Gophers (7-10, 6-9 conference) watched film Thursday and practiced Friday. "Great team, great program,'' Whalen said of the Terrapins, who are ranked ninth in the nation. "They're going to get it and go, run. A fast-paced offense, and they do some pressing as well. We liked how we played against 'em the first time we played [a 90-73 loss Jan. 14], with the exception of 16-second chance points and too many points [24] off turnover.'' The Gophers were within seven at the half of that game before a 26-14 Maryland run in the third quarter put the game out of reach.

Maryland update: The Terrapins (15-2, 11-1) have only lost to ranked teams Missouri State and Ohio State. They have won four straight since losing in Ohio State Jan. 25. Maryland is first in the Big Ten in scoring (92.4), three-point shooting (40.2), threes hit (9.2) and offensive rebounds (16) per game. Long and lean, all but one starter is over 6 feet.

Players to watch: Gophers G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. She had 12 vs. Rutgers, but was off from deep, going 1-for-7 on threes. G Jasmine Brunson failed to score in double figures for just the second time this season vs. Rutgers; she had 22 points against Maryland on Jan. 14. C Klarke Sconiers had 13 vs. Rutgers. G Gadiva Hubbard returned after missing five games because of a sprained ankle to score eight points on 3-for-3 shooting (hitting both threes) in 15 minutes at Rutgers. She should see increased minutes Saturday. ... Maryland G Ashley Owusu is sixth in the conference in scoring (19.1) and G Diamond Miller is 10th (17.1). G Katie Benzan is second in the conference in three-point percentage (51.6) and first in threes made per game (3.8).

Kent Youngblood