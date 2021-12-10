Gophers volleyball gameday

7 p.m. NCAA tournament Madison Region final vs. Wisconsin Badgers • UW Field House • ESPNU

Gophers update: Minnesota welcomed the return of libero CC McGraw on Thursday after she missed the first two rounds of the tournament with an illness. The Gophers five-set win over Baylor (26-28, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 15-10) moved them to 5-2 on the season in five-setters. Senior hitter Airi Miyabe led the team with 18 kills against the Bears — one of the only hitters to find success against Baylor's athletic defense, she hit .324. Minnesota has lost one regional final under coach Hugh McCutcheon, a four-setter to Penn State during his first season in 2012.

Wisconsin update: The Badgers haven't dropped a set the entire tournament, sweeping Colgate, Florida Gulf Coast and UCLA. They have lost three matches this season — two to Purdue and a five-setter against Maryland. In the Sweet 16 win over the Bruins, every attacker for Wisconsin hit over .300, led by freshman outside hitter Julia Orzol, who had a team-high 11 kills and 15.5 points. Dana Rettke led the Big Ten in hitting percentage this season at .445 with 369 kills, while setter Sydney Hilley led the conference in assists per set with 11.98. Wisconsin has reached the Final Four the past two seasons.