Gophers Volleyball gameday

5 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday vs. Iowa • ESPNU on Saturday

U to end regular season vs. Iowa

Gophers update: Odds are good that the No. 3 Gophers (13-2) will end the Big Ten season on a winning note. They have won their past 46 matches against Iowa, a string that dates to 1995. With one weekend to play before the NCAA tournament field is announced Sunday, the Gophers are in third place in the Big Ten behind Nebraska (14-2), but the Huskers' final matches against Penn State have been canceled. Two Gophers victories this weekend would push their win percentage to .882, moving them ahead of Nebraska's .875. No. 1 Wisconsin can clinch the Big Ten title and the league's automatic tournament berth with one victory over Michigan this weekend.

Iowa update: The Hawkeyes (4-14) have had a rough season. Iowa snapped a six-match losing streak with a sweep of Michigan State last Saturday but has not won a set in four matches against ranked teams. It is 1-8 on the road this season. Sophomore outside hitter Edina Schmidt leads the Hawkeyes with 2.53 kills per set.

Stream: Friday's match will be streamed on BTN Plus and Fox 9 Plus.

RACHEL BLOUNT