Gophers Men’s Hockey gameday

7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday vs. Ohio State • BTN, 103.5-FM, 1130-AM

Gophers quickly get back at it

Gophers at a glance: Minnesota (2-0, 2-0 Big Ten) completes a four-game homestand with its second series over the span of six days, and the 11th-ranked Gophers couldn’t have much happier the way their season started in a 4-1 and 3-2 sweep of Penn State on Thursday and Friday. G Jack LaFontaine stopped 60 of the 63 shots he faced, and the Gophers never trailed against the Nittany Lions. Led by Scott Reedy, who scored in both games, Gophers centers were a force, combining for five points and controlling the faceoff circle. Ben Meyers won 11 of 14 draws on Thursday and 26 of 37 for the weekend, and Jaxon Nelson was 9-2 in the opener. … Coach Bob Motzko said during the preseason that he expects to play more than one goalie early in the season, so don’t be surprised if sophomore Jared Moe starts one of the games.

Buckeyes at a glance: Ninth-ranked Ohio State (20-11-5, 11-9-4 Big Ten in 2019-20) will become the last Big Ten team to open its season, traveling to Mariucci, where the Gophers swept the Buckeyes 6-3 and 4-1 last Jan. 24-25 and won the season series 2-1-1. The Buckeyes return 19 players from last season, led by leading goal-scorer Quinn Preston (15 goals, 11 assists) and Gustaf Westlund (12-14-26). Gone is longtime stalwart Tanner Laczynski, who collected 143 points in 138 career games. … Ohio State is solid in goal with senior Tommy Nappier, the 2019 Big Ten goalie of the year who went 17-10-4 with a 2.04 goals-against average and .932 save percentage last season. … Coach Steve Rohlik, the former Hill-Murray head coach and Minnesota Duluth assistant, has guided Ohio State to three consecutive NCAA tournament berths — and would have had a fourth had the 2020 event been played — including a spot in the 2018 Frozen Four in St. Paul.

Randy Johnson