1 p.m. vs. Maryland • Williams Arena • BTN, 100.3-FM

U gets a new home opportunity

Preview: All wins for the No. 17 Gophers (11-4, 4-4 Big Ten) have come at home. The Terrapins (8-7, 2-6) had road victories against ranked Wisconsin and Illinois. They've never beaten three ranked opponents on the road in one season. Gophers coach Richard Pitino has a 2-6 record against Maryland, but has lost four in a row. The Terrapins lost 87-63 at No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday. The Gophers had their Wednesday game at Nebraska postponed after the Cornhuskers extended their COVID-19 pause.

Players to watch: Gophers C Liam Robbins was co-Big Ten and Naismith Trophy player of the week for his 22-point, eight-rebound, two-block performance in last Saturday's 75-57 win against Michigan. Robbins has scored in double figures in 10 of his past 11 games. Maryland PG Eric Ayala had 12 points in 31 minutes against the Wolverines after missing two games (groin). He leads the Terps with 13.8 ppg on 47% shooting.

Numbers: The Gophers had their best defensive performance of the season, forcing 20 turnovers and holding the Wolverines to a season-worst 39.3% shooting.

Marcus Fuller