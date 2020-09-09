7 p.m. vs. FC Dallas • FSN, 1500-AM

Loons down to one healthy striker

Preview: Minnesota United plays on after Sunday’s 4-0 home victory over Real Salt Lake without injured starters Ozzie Alonso, Luis Amarilla, Ethan Finlay and Aaron Schoenfeld. That leaves Mason Toye as the only available striker. Coach Adrian Heath said Tuesday that Alonso, Amarilla and Finlay all will be examined by their specialists Wednesday and said all three likely will be sidelined for the next two or three weeks, if not longer. Heath said Sunday the team suspects Finlay’s injury is to his meniscus. Amarilla’s ankle has bothered him for months, and he was set to have an injection for it Tuesday. Alonso went down in Sunday’s 18th minute clutching his left leg and limped off with what likely is a hamstring injury. Hassani Dotson subbed into the game for him. Heath said Dayne St. Clair will keep his starting goalkeeper job after Sunday’s clean sheet. ... FC Dallas is 2-1-4 overall and 0-0-2 on the road. It defeated the Loons 3-1 at home Aug. 29. The high temperature in Dallas was 106 during the day then. Wednesday’s high in St. Paul is forecast for 50 degrees.

Injuries: Alonso, Amarilla, Finlay, Schoenfeld (left lower leg) are all listed as out, as are D Ike Opara (undisclosed) and GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery). FC Dallas lists Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges, Jimmy Maurer, Fafa Picault, Paxton Pomykal and Santiago Mosquera as not medically cleared to play.

