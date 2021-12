MILWAUKEE — No. 4 UCLA's scheduled game Saturday at Marquette has been pushed back seven hours due to an issue with the Bruins' aircraft that forced a change in travel plans.

Both schools announced late Friday night via Twitter that the game will take place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The game originally was scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m.

Neither school provided any specifics regarding the issue with the aircraft.

The game will air on FS2. The game originally was scheduled to be broadcast on Fox.

