MILWAUKEE — No. 4 UCLA's scheduled game Saturday at Marquette has been pushed back seven hours due to an issue with the Bruins' aircraft that forced a change in travel plans.
Both schools announced late Friday night via Twitter that the game will take place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The game originally was scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m.
Neither school provided any specifics regarding the issue with the aircraft.
The game will air on FS2. The game originally was scheduled to be broadcast on Fox.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
