OFFENSIVE MVP

Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

The junior tied a career best with 224 rushing yards off 30 carries. He also tied the school record again with a four-touchdown performance, the same as last week against Maryland. He garnered more than 200 yards on the ground last week as well, making him just the second Gophers player with back-to-back 200-yard performances.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Boye Mafe, Gophers

The defensive end tied for the team high of six tackles, including four solo. He sacked Illinois quarterback Coran Taylor twice and forced a fumble.

BY THE NUMBERS

12 Penalties for Illinois, accounting for a loss of 120 yards.

8-10 The Gophers’ success rate on third-down conversions.

3-2 Quarterback Tanner Morgan’s touchdown-to-interception ratio through three games.