Offensive MVP: Trey Potts, Gophers

A week after carrying 34 times for 178 yards, Potts had a more reasonable workload Saturday, rushing 26 times for 121 yards, including touchdowns of 13, 2 and 3 yards. His final TD run with 23 seconds left in the third quarter boosted the Gophers lead to 20-0.

Defensive MVP: Thomas Rush, Gophers

The defensive end had two of the Gophers' four sacks – Boye Mafe had the other two – and added another solo tackle. Rush's second-quarter 12-yard sack of Brendon Lewis on third-and-10 forced a punt, and his 12-yard sack of Lewis in the third quarter came on fourth-and-7 from the Minnesota 39.

By the numbers

1.4 Yards per play by the Colorado offense.

Minus-19 Rushing yards for Colorado.

22:15 Second-half time of possession for the Gophers, compared with Colorado's 7:45.

5-for-6 Red-zone scoring performance by the Gophers.