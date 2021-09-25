Game recap

Offensive MVP

Matt McDonald, Bowling Green

Though the quarterback didn't have huge stats — 19-for-35 passing, 170 yards — he scored both Falcons touchdowns with runs of 1 and 3 yards and had an 18-yard run on fourth-and-1. His 16-yard connection with Christian Sims set up the first TD, and his 33-yard pass to Taron Keith set up the second.

Defensive MVP

Davon Ferguson, Bowling Green

The cornerback had two of the Falcons' three sacks, dropping Tanner Morgan for a 7-yard loss that pushed the Gophers out of field-goal range in the second quarter and producing a 9-yard loss thatforced Minnesota to punt in the fourth.

By the numbers

0-17 The Gophers' record under coach P.J. Fleck when trailing at halftime.

13-1 The Gophers' record under Fleck when allowing 14 points or fewer.

7, 71 Penalties and yards penalized for the Gophers. Both are season-high marks.

Randy Johnson