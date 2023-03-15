8:30 p.m. at St. Louis • Enterprise Center • TNT, 100.3-FM

Game preview: National TV means the game is likely to start closer to 8:50 p.m. ... The Wild are fourth in the Western Conference in points. ... W Marcus Foligno (lower body) is out, he's day-to-day, and rookie Sammy Walker will replace him up front, playing on a line with Mats Zuccarello and C Ryan Hartman. ... Meantime Sam Steel, who was on that line, will take Foligno's place with C Freddy Gaudreau and Oskar Sundqvist. ... D Jonas Brodin (lower body) might return to the lineup. ... Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal. ... The Blues were in sell mode at the deadline and are 16 points behind the final Western Conference playoff spot. ... C Jordan Kyrou (30 goals) is their leading scorer.