8:30 p.m. at St. Louis • Enterprise Center • TNT, 100.3-FM
Game preview: National TV means the game is likely to start closer to 8:50 p.m. ... The Wild are fourth in the Western Conference in points. ... W Marcus Foligno (lower body) is out, he's day-to-day, and rookie Sammy Walker will replace him up front, playing on a line with Mats Zuccarello and C Ryan Hartman. ... Meantime Sam Steel, who was on that line, will take Foligno's place with C Freddy Gaudreau and Oskar Sundqvist. ... D Jonas Brodin (lower body) might return to the lineup. ... Marc-Andre Fleury will start in goal. ... The Blues were in sell mode at the deadline and are 16 points behind the final Western Conference playoff spot. ... C Jordan Kyrou (30 goals) is their leading scorer.
More From Sports
Sports
Venezuela tops Nicaragua 4-1 in WBC, is 3-0 in group play
Eugenio Suárez and Anthony Santander had two hits each as Venezuela beat Nicaragua 4-1 Tuesday and improved to 3-0 in the World Baseball Classic.
Sports
Zibanejad, Kane lead Rangers to 5-3 win over Capitals
Mika Zibanejad scored twice in the first period and the New York Rangers beat the short-handed Washington Capitals 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Sports
VanVleet has 36, Raptors hand Nuggets 4th straight loss
Fred VanVleet scored 36 points, O.G. Anunoby had 24 and the Toronto Raptors used a franchise-record 49-point first quarter to beat Denver 125-110 on Tuesday, handing the slumping Nuggets their season-high fourth straight loss.
Sports
Cavs defeat sloppy Hornets again without Mitchell, Allen
Evan Mobley had 26 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 35 points off Charlotte turnovers to beat the Hornets for the second time in three days, 120-104 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Canadiens snap seven-game losing streak, beat Penguins 6-4
Anthony Richard scored the winning goal in the third period and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 on Tuesday night.