7 p.m. Tuesday vs. New York Islanders • Xcel Energy Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild's 5-0-1 run is tied for their longest point streak of the season. They are 6-1-2 going back to Feb. 11 and since then, the Wild have the best save percentage in the NHL at .940. Their 1.67 goals-against average is also tops in that span. After his hat trick Sunday in the 3-2 overtime victory vs. Columbus, LW Kirill Kaprizov has six goals in his past five games. The Wild have killed off 26 consecutive power plays.

Islanders update: The Islanders are in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. They shut out the Jets 4-0 on Sunday for their third victory over the past four games. New York is 6-3-2 this month. Warroad's Brock Nelson has a team-high 60 points. He also leads the Islanders in goals with 27, Edina's Anders Lee has 22 and former Wild F Zach Parise is up to 15 goals.