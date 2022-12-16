Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Chicago Blackhawks • Xcel Energy Center • ESPN Plus/Hulu, 100.3-FM

Wild update: The Wild were off on Thursday, but C Ryan Hartman was scheduled to skate. Hartman has missed the past 20 games with an upper-body injury, but coach Dean Evason said Hartman is close to a return. Before getting hurt Oct. 30 at Chicago, Hartman had a goal and four assists. "If he's ready to play, he's going to play," Evason said.

Blackhawks update: Chicago hosted Vegas on Thursday, the start of its fifth back-to-back of the season. Before facing the Golden Knights, the Blackhawks lost four in a row. That dropped them to 1-11-1 over their past 13. RW Patrick Kane has 52 points in 56 career games vs. the Wild. He picked up an assist in the Wild's 4-3 shootout win back in October.