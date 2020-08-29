7:30 p.m. at FC Dallas • FSN Plus, 1500-AM

Preview: MLS on Friday announced it would “following a period of reflection and conversation with the (MLS’) Black Players for Change” resume playing games with Friday night’s Montreal-Toronto game. The BPC and league owners are scheduled to meet to “create long-term change both inside and outside of MLS.” Five Wednesday games were postponed after players from across major sports leagues refused to play games as a protest for racial equality renewed by Sunday’s shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by police in Kenosha, Wis. ... The Loons are 3-0-1 on the road after winning at Portland and San Jose in March and beating Sporting Kansas City in their MLS is Back Tournament opener in July. They are 3-1-2 overall, in third place in the Western Conference, trailing Kansas City and Seattle. FC Dallas is 1-1-2 at home and 1-1-3 overall, in 11th place in the West. It did not play in the Orlando tournament after medical testing revealed there was a COVID-19 outbreak. … FC Dallas has not scored a goal in 270 minutes, the sixth-longest drought this season. … FC Dallas and U.S. national team defender Reggie Cannon is headed toward Portuguese club Boavista FC by transfer.

Injuries: Former FC Dallas midfielder Jacori Hayes trained with the Loons in Blaine this week and is listed as questionable because of a leg injury. GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery) and D Ike Opara (undisclosed) are out.

Jerry Zgoda