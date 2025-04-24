Sports

Game between Rockies and Royals postponed due to rain; teams will play doubleheader Thursday

The game between the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to rain.

The Associated Press
April 24, 2025 at 2:55AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The game between the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals scheduled for Wednesday was postponed due to rain.

After a delay of more than two hours prior to first pitch, the game was moved to Thursday, to be played as part of a traditional doubleheader, beginning at 1:10 p.m. local time.

Rockies RHP Germán Márquez (0-3, 8.27 ERA) is slated to start against LHP Cole Ragans (1-1, 3.58) in the opener before right-hander Chase Dollander (1-2, 7.36) is expected to pitch against Royals RHP Michael Lorenzen (1-3, 4.57).

