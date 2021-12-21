Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press
Vikings defensive end D.J. Wonnum (98) was all over Bears quarterback Justin Fields on Monday, finishing with three sacks and four QB hits.

D.J. WONNUM

Vikings defensive end

The second-year end, now the team's leading pass rusher with Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen out, had a monster game. He had three sacks, including one on a fourth-and-1 from the Vikings 21; two tackles for a loss; four quarterback hits; and a forced fumble, which the Bears recovered.

IHMIR SMITH-MARSETTE

Vikings receiver

With all the Bears' attention on Justin Jefferson, the rookie scored his first NFL touchdown on his second career reception on a 7-yard pass from Kirk Cousins in the third quarter.

AKIEM HICKS

Bears defensive lineman

It's not a Vikings-Bears game if Hicks isn't a force. He had two of the Bears' four sacks, two tackles for a loss and four quarterback hits, and kept the Vikings' run game bottled up as usual.