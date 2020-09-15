The Minnesota State High School League is poised to schedule a highly unusual meeting for Friday to take up whether to restart football and volleyball seasons this fall.

The move surfaced Tuesday at a workshop for board members who voted on Aug. 4 to postpone those seasons until March because of COVID-19 concerns.

After hearing discussion that included considerable feedback from schools in support of playing and balancing risk, Board President Blaine Novak asked league executive director Erich Martens and legal counsel Kevin Beck for details on what it would take the call a meeting for as soon as Friday.

The next board meeting is not scheduled until Oct. 1, which was seen as too long to wait.

During the meeting, conducted via Zoom, board members talked of trying to survey their 500 member schools as soon as Wednesday.

To get the meeting scheduled according to league rules, Novak was told he was required to give three days’ notice, which he would have to do Tuesday evening for the board to meet on Friday.

According to discussion in the meeting, the earliest potential dates for fall football games would be Oct. 2, with first practices on Sept. 21. Volleyball matches could start Oct. 22, with first practices on Oct. 12.

The push to rethink delays in sports seasons reflects a nationwide outcry, most notably aimed at college football, with some conferences moving forward with games while others, including the Big Ten, delaying their seasons. At the high school level, Michigan recently reversed its plan to play next spring and now intends to play this fall.

On Monday Minnesota high school football and volleyball teams began three weeks of optional practices, the result of having their seasons delayed until March. Other fall sports, including soccer, cross-country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving were allowed to start their competitive seasons as scheduled on Aug. 17.

In late July, a Minnesota Football Coaches Association survey found almost 70% of coaches favored playing football as scheduled this fall vs. moving it to next spring. In addition, more than 80% believed that they and their school administrations were prepared to implement safety measures as recommended by the Minnesota Department of Health throughout the season. A total of 314 head coaches responded to the survey.

But when the league’s board met on Aug. 4, it decided to postpone football and volleyball and create a new season, from March until May, to play both of them. Board members said they were acting on the best information they had available and stressed that the fluid nature of the pandemic.

Football is a major revenue source for most school districts and the high school league, which counts it as its second-biggest revenue generator after the boys’ hockey tournament. It’s also among the “higher risk” sports as identified in National Federation of State High School Associations guidelines.

The workshop was billed as a discussion-only meeting, with no decisions to be rendered. The agenda included fall sports postseason plans, which remain unsettled with seasons set to end within a month; the calendar for winter and spring sports, and a significant increase in membership fees for schools.

Check back later for more on the story.