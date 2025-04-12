Game 82: The end of the line for some in the NBA, decision day for others

Game 82 for every team in the NBA has arrived. For 10 clubs, it's the end of the season. For 13 others, it's one last game before the postseason.
And for seven teams in the Western Conference, Game 82 might feel like Game 7.
The NBA regular season ends on Sunday, with seven postseason-bound West teams entering the final day wondering where they'll land in the standings. And it all could be decided around the same time; each of the games that will affect those unclaimed West spots start a little after 3:30 p.m. Eastern.
All 30 teams will be in action. Some just want to get things over with. Some want answers — and will get them.
''I don't want to be too dramatic,'' Golden State guard Stephen Curry said. ''It should be like a Game 7-kind of vibe. You win, and you control your destiny on a guaranteed playoff series. You lose, and you roll the dice. Good teams find a way to win big games like that, and that's what we're aiming to be.''
There are four West teams — Golden State, Denver, the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota — vying for three guaranteed playoff spots, and one of them will even get home-court in Round 1. The odd team out of that mix is headed to a play-in game on Tuesday.
For those four teams, it's very simple: Win and you're in.
Golden State plays the Clippers, so the loser of that game likely — but not definitely — goes to the play-in. If Utah knocks off Minnesota, the Timberwolves are play-in bound regardless of other outcomes.