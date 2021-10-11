CHICAGO — Game 4 of the AL Division Series between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox has been postponed because of rain in the forecast. The teams are now set to meet Tuesday afternoon.
José Urquidy was scheduled to start Monday for Houston, with Carlos Rodón pitching for Chicago. The Astros lead the best-of-five series 2-1.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Still building home-field advantage, US stumbles on road
Walker Zimmerman marveled at the crowd in Estadio Rommel Fernández, almost all dressed in the Panamanian team color of red, a mass that throbbed in unison and buzzed like a hornet's nest after the hosts took the lead.
Politics
Biden attends nephew's wedding to ex-'Real Housewives' star
President Joe Biden attended his nephew's wedding in Pennsylvania on Monday before returning to Washington for the week.
Vikings
With Dalvin Cook out, Vikings used Mattison like . . . Dalvin Cook
Ben Goessling's Second Thoughts: Alexander Mattison and Derrick Henry are the only NFL running backs with two 30-touch games this season. Also, concerns, trends and a big question.
High Schools
School unhappy after soccer opponent sets record for goals
A high school soccer player in northern Michigan broke records for most goals in a game, but not everyone is cheering.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.