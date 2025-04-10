Gambian torture victims testify in US against a member of former dictator's military

DENVER — Suspected of backing a coup plot against the longtime dictator of Gambia nearly 20 years ago, Pharing Sanyang described Thursday how he was beaten with pipes and palm tree branches, pistol-whipped and hit in the face with a hammer.
Particles from the sandy ground of a courtyard in the West Africa nation where the military officer fell during one of the 2006 beatings lodged in his eyes, causing damage requiring several surgeries, he testified.
Sanyang, a former military officer in Gambia, took the stand in federal court in Denver against one of the former soldiers he said beat him — Michael Sang Correa.
Correa is on trial after being indicted in 2020 under a rarely used law that allows people to be prosecuted in the U.S. judicial system for torture allegedly committed abroad.
He is charged with torturing Sanyang and four others and being part of a conspiracy to torture alleged coup plotters while serving with the Junglers, a military unit that reported directly to former Gambian president Yahya Jammeh.
Sanyang told jurors he eventually agreed to sign a false confession but wiped blood from his head onto the paper to show he had been tortured. Then, after refusing to confess on television, he was shocked with wires plugged into a wall socket and beaten again, he said.
Bleeding, he read his confession for the television camera, but only the audio was recorded to conceal the torture, he told the court.
''I had to save my body,'' Sanyang said of why he agreed to confess, adding he did not join the insurrection against Jammeh, who ousted the previous president of Gambia in a coup of his own in 1994.