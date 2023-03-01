More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Wild
Wild's points streak hits seven games with shootout victory over Islanders
Filip Gustavsson blocked all three shootout attempts from New York after tallying a career-high 39 saves through regulation and overtime.
East Metro
Roseville, nonprofit will partner to add mental health outreach worker
Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider explained the need for additional mental health services before the unanimous vote Monday.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Wild top Islanders 2-1 in overtime
The Minnesota Wild hosted the New York Islanders on Tuesday at Xcel Energy Center.
Wild
Wild get Johansson back in deal with Washington; Nyquist also added
Forward Marcus Johasnsson returns to Minnesota, where he played during the COVID-shortened 2021 season. He's scored 13 goals this season for the Capitals. Veteran winger Gustav Nyquist, battling a shoulder injury, was traded from Columbus.
Politics
Ventura returns to Capitol as marijuana legalization advocate
The former one-term governor said he'd be open to becoming Minnesota's first cannabis commissioner.