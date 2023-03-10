More from Star Tribune
Local
Lakes vulnerable to toxic algae blooms can be seen from space, EPA scientists say
A pigment in dangerous bacteria can help forecast outbreaks before they start.
Coronavirus
What to know about COVID omicron variant, Minnesota testing, vaccines
Expert advice on masking, testing, vaccines and boosters is evolving along with coronavirus variants. Here's the latest from Minnesota and the CDC.
East Metro
Inmate charged with partially blinding correctional officer
The charges come days after six correctional officers were injured in total during two incidents at prisons Monday and Tuesday.
Minneapolis
Here's how to take part in March 14 DFL precinct caucuses in Minneapolis
Most wards in Minneapolis will host virtual caucuses.
Local
University of Minnesota seeking $97.5 million more from state for tuition shortfall, proposed freeze
Half the money would help cover a tuition shortfall. Lawmakers say they want more detail.