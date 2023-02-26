More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
St. Paul weathers spike in violence among teenagers
Residents said Saturday that there are no easy answers to youth violence, the day after three teens were shot and injured outside a funeral reception for the Harding High School stabbing victim.
St. Paul
Police: Two fatally shot in St. Paul
The St. Paul Police Department said the Saturday night shooting happened on the 500 block of North Dale Street.
Business
Alone and exploited, migrant children work brutal jobs across the U.S.
This shadow workforce extends across industries in every state, flouting child labor laws that have been in place for nearly a century.
Gallery: Warroad defeats Orono for Class 2A championship
Warroad and Orono girls hockey faced off during the Class 2A championship on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Warroad won 3-1.
Local
Medcalf: Nothing like a Minnesota snowstorm to unite us
Drama aside, tough winters here remind us that we're all in this together