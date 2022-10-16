More from Star Tribune
Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in
Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter.
Braves reeling after playoff flop, but excited for future
More than four months of dazzling baseball carried the Atlanta Braves to a fifth straight NL East title. Their hopes of repeating as World Series champion fell apart in less than a week.
Gallery: Vikings vs. Dolphins in Miami
Fans showed up in force as the Vikings faced off against the Dolphins Sunday in Miami.
AP Top 25: Tennessee up to No. 3, 'Bama's top-5 streak ends
Tennessee moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama.
Two of the more scrutinized NFL head coaches square off
Get ready for the risk-taking, head-scratching and second-guessing when the Denver Broncos visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.