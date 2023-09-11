Gallery: Vikings lose to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans pulled in a 27-yard touchdown reception over Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) in the second quarter Sunday in Minneapolis. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked in the third quarter for the second time in Sunday’s season-opening loss to the Buccaneers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings corner back Mekhi Blackmon, right, broke up a pass meant for Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings fans celebrated after rookie Jordan Addison caught his first NFL touchdown Sunday. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had many throws under pressure during Sunday’s game. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31), a former Gopher, jumped on a loose ball after forcing the fumble on a sack of Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was pressured by Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield ducked away from the tackle of Vikings linebacker Benton Whitley in the second quarter. Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune The ball floated just past the fingertips of Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson in the second quarter. Anthony Soufflé, Star Tribune Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins rushed toward the end zone as Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) looked to make a tackle in the fourth quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Jordan Addison celebrated his first NFL touchdown in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson was tackled midair by a pair of Buccaneers in the third quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings fans did the Skol chant before the start of the game. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune A Vikings cheered in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) celebrated after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson ran to the sideline during the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was tackled by the Bucs’ Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) after a 42-yard catch in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune The Buccaneers’ Christian Izien (29) intercepted a pass intended for Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn at the goal line in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings offensive tackle Brian O’Neill, right, leapt after Buccaneers safety Christian Izien (29) in the second quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson lost his helmet during the second quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin (4) kicked a field goal only to have it called back for a Vikings player offside in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell reacted as a Buccaneers field goal was called back for an offsides Vikings player in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Buccaneers receiver Trey Palmer (10) celebrated after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson (18) was brought down by Buccaneers safety Ryan Neal in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn (17) stretched but was unable to complete a touchdown catch as Buccaneers safety Christian Izien defended in the fourth quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) dived into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Buccaneers kicker Chase Mclaughlin (4) made a 57-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Vikings fans Danielle Zanoth, left and Jon Cook could only watch as Tamp Bay fans celebrated late in fourth quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell walked off the field after the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Quarterback Kirk Cousins walked off the field after a rough day for the Vikings offense. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune