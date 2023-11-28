Gallery: Vikings fall 12-10 to Bears at home on 'Monday Night Football'

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) gets rid of the ball as he’s brought down in the second quarter of a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Former Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson greets Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell on the sidelines ahead of a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields signed autographs during pregame warmups. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) scrambles out of the pocket under pressure from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) in the first quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) sacked Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) in the first quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Jaylon Johnson (33) of the Chicago Bears intercepted a pass for Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Day (52) in the second quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (40) celebrates after sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) in the first quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) dives after Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) as he scrambles out of the pocket in the first quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) was sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) and called for intentional grounding in the second quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Jaylon Johnson (33) of the Chicago Bears breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) slips away from Gervon Dexter Sr. of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune A Minnesota Vikings fan in a space helmet signals the first down in the second quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) rushes for yards in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings receiver Brandon Powell (4) catches pass while defended by Kyler Gordon (6) of the Chicago Bears in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Jaquan Brisker (9) of the Chicago Bears celebrates an interception in the second quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) tries to haul in a pass from quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones (93) reaches for a loose ball as Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) makes the interception in the fourth quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) makes an interception in the fourth quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) throws under pressure in the third quarter. Anthony Souffle, Star Tribune Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) stopped Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) for no gain in the third quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) forced Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) to fumble and a fourth quarter. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Anthony Barr (54) of the Minnesota Vikings recovered a fumble catch in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) catches a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) celebrates a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (8) kicked the winning field goal with only seconds on the clock. Jerry Holt, Star Tribune Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell reacts after an incomplete pass to a wide open Minnesota Vikings receiver Jordan Addison (3) in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos (8) is picked up by a teammate after kicking the game winning field goal in the fourth quarter. Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune