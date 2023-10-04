Gallery: Twins win 2-0, sweep Toronto in wild-card series
The Twins will advance to the ALDS, playing the Astros in a best-of-five series.
Photos by Star Tribune staff
October 4, 2023 — 6:19pm
SCROLL
3
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after his team defeated the Toronto Blue Jays to sweep the wild-card series.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrated striking out the final Blue Jay to seal the Twins win with catcher Ryan J
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins players celebrate their sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in their wild-card series.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
A Twins clubhouse staffer was doused with beer in the locker room after the game.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Joe Pohlad, Executive Chair of the Minnesota Twins, was handed a bottle of champagne to spray following the Twins win.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa singled to center, scoring Royce Lewis in the fourth inning for the first run of the game.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins gets an RBI hit in the fourth inning,
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Royce Lewis of the Minnesota Twins celebrates with teammates after scoring in the fourth inning off an RBI single hit by shortstop Carlos Correa.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios is dejected after giving up a leadoff walk that had him pulled from the game in the fourth inning.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Max Kepler of the Minnesota Twins catches a flyball in the fourth inning against Toronto.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray (54) and Carlos Correa celebrate after a pickoff play in the fifth inning against Toronto.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Alex Kirilloff of the Minnesota Twins reacts after a hit in the fourth inning against Toronto.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins tags out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays at second base. Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray picked him off during the play in the fifth inning.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins pitcher Griffin Jax tags out Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays as they collide in the 8th inning on the first base line.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax fielded a grounder by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio (8) before tagging him out on a collision in the eighth inning.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Griffin Jax was helped up by teammates after he fielded a grounder by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Cavan Biggio (8) and collided with him while tagging him out in the eighth inning.
Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins is looked at by a trainer after being hit by a pitch in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins throws out a runner in the eighth inning during Game 2 of the Wild Card series.
Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune
Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins slides safely into third base in the eighth inning with Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays unable to get the out.