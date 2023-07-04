More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Twins roll Kansas City Royals 9-3 at Target Field on July 4
Carlos Correa earned his 1000th career hit during Tuesday's game.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police officer who pepper-sprayed reporter in 2020 was on path to be fired
Former Chief Arradondo moved to terminate Sgt. Ron Stenerson in 2021, but he remained on the job due to his military veteran status. Stenerson later resigned.
Twins
Max Kepler ignites Twins offense with homer in 9-3 rout of Royals
Max Kepler staked the Twins to a four-run lead with an RBI single in the first inning and a three-run homer in the third.
Politics
Federal judge limits Biden officials' contacts with social media sites
The ruling could have significant First Amendment implications.
St. Paul
Meet the St. Paul Bush Foundation Fellow who knows public officials need mental health support, too
Noel Nix wants to find ways to help the helpers.