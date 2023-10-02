More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Twins practice before wildcard series at Target Field
The Twins will play a best-of-three series against the Toronto Blue Jays starting Tuesday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Vikings
'Purple People Eaters' identity gets redefined for Vikings under Flores
If there's a position that's synonymous with the Vikings defense over the decades, it's the defensive line. Brian Flores is changing the definition of the position.
Sports
Is this the year the Twins break the losing streak — and dream of more?
In this special edition Twins playoff preview of Daily Delivery, host Michael Rand starts out with his three keys to the Wild Card series against the Blue Jays.
Gophers
Woman admits being high when her speeding pickup left street, fatally struck former U track athlete
The victim, Abby Anderson, was the sister of Gabriele "Gabe" Grunewald, an elite middle-distance runner for the U who died of cancer in 2019.
St. Paul
Duplexes, townhomes, cluster developments: What to know about St. Paul's proposed zoning changes
St. Paul is considering eliminating single-family-only zoning, with the goal of boosting the city's housing stock.