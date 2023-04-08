More from Star Tribune
Twins
Farmer, Buxton use their power to lift Twins over Houston
The Twins showcased plenty of power on Saturday, and their pitchers followed Friday's 16-strikeout performance with 17 whiffs, the first time they've ever reached 16 or more in back-to-back games.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Twins host Astros for second home game of 2023 season
The Minnesota Twins hosted the Houston Astros in the Twins' second home game of the 2023 season at Target Field on Saturday.
Gophers
U of M preparing for Frozen Four's return to Xcel next season
The event will be held at the home of the Wild for the fourth time; each previous time, a Minnesota school has won the championship.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis City Council poised to vote on allowing a full daily set of Muslim prayer calls
The council will vote next week on a proposal to expand the broadcast from three or four times a day to five times a day.
Lynx
WNBA draft: Lynx likely to take Maryland guard Miller with No. 2 overall pick
Diamond Miller averaged 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Terrapins last season.