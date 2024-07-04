Home
All Sections
StarTribune
Log In
Welcome,
User
Manage Account
Saved articles
eEdition
Support
Subscribe
Log Out
Subscribe
Recently Visited
Subscriber Features
Saved Articles
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Politics
Nation
World
Science
Weather
Traffic
Video
Photography
Obituaries
Archives: 150+ years
Minnesota's Best
Sports Betting
From Our Advertisers
Classifieds
Jobs
Coronavirus
Minneapolis
St. Paul
Duluth
St. Cloud
Rochester
East Metro
North Metro
South Metro
West Metro
Local Columnists
James Lileks
Jennifer Brooks
State Fair
Curious Minnesota
Twins
Minnesota Vikings
Wild
Wolves
Loons
Lynx
Gophers
Colleges
Golf
Motorsports
Outdoors
High Schools
Sports Hall of Fame
Sports Columnists
Dennis Anderson
Sid Hartman
Patrick Reusse
Chip Scoggins
Jim Souhan
Sports Blogs
Access Vikings
Gophers Basketball
Gophers Football
Gophers Hockey
The Lynx Beat
Preps Insider
The Olympics
Randball
StribSports Upload
The Twins Beat
The United Beat
The Wild Beat
The Wolves Beat
Top Workplaces
Agriculture
Business Columnists
Lee Schafer
Neal St. Anthony
Opinion Exchange
Editorial
Cartoons
Letters
Opinion/Election
New Voices
Podcasts
Playing Politics
Books
Celebs
Comics & Games
Horoscopes
Eat & Drink
Movies
Music
Stage & Arts
TV & Media
Best of MN
Health
Home & Garden
Inspired
Style
Taste
The Good Life
Things To Do
Travel
Variety Columnists
Gail Rosenblum
C. J
View all Obituaries
Place an Obituary Notice
Winners
Nominations
Voting
About
Place an Ad
Garage Sales
Estate Sales
Merchandise
Pets
Public Notices
Recreational Vehicles & Marina
Find a Job
Your Resume
Your Account
Employer A-Z
Top Workplaces
Post a Job
Home
Local
Sports
Business
Opinion
Variety
Obituaries
Classifieds
Autos
Things To Do
Jobs
More from the Homepage
prev
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
Walz says Biden is 'fit for office' and Democratic governors stand behind him
Target joins Aldi, Whole Foods as stores no longer taking checks
Independence Day celebrations kick off to wet and dreary start
British voters pick a new government against a backdrop of economic malaise and deep pessimism
Vows plus funnel cakes? Dakota County Fair to offer free weddings
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
Neal Justin: Netflix's 'Receiver' opens a window into the private life of Justin Jefferson
Twin Cities Humane Society needs newspapers for critters' kennels
Anderson: Did June rain wash away Minnesota pheasant nesting prospects?
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
next
600378474
Gallery: Twins 12, Tigers 3
The Twins and Tigers played through multiple rain delays to finish 12-3 after seven innings played.
July 4, 2024 — 3:03pm
anthony.souffle@startribune.com
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
Local
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
Local
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
Local
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
Twins
Scoggins: Twins need to take deeper look at why Lewis keeps getting hurt
July 3
Local
Cities cancel fireworks, citing weather; others wait to decide
July 3
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
Local
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
Twins
Scoggins: Twins need to take deeper look at why Lewis keeps getting hurt
July 3
Local
Cities cancel fireworks, citing weather; others wait to decide
July 3
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
Local
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
Local
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
July 3
Opinion Exchange
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
July 3
Twins
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
46 minutes ago
More From Star Tribune
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
Scoggins: Twins need to take deeper look at why Lewis keeps getting hurt
Cities cancel fireworks, citing weather; others wait to decide
More From Star Tribune
Ramstad: What Trump's re-election would mean for Minnesota's economy
Can Donald Trump still be tried for Jan. 6?
Miranda, Twins thump Tigers 12-3 before rain halts game early
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
Scoggins: Twins need to take deeper look at why Lewis keeps getting hurt
Cities cancel fireworks, citing weather; others wait to decide
More From Star Tribune
Top Stories
COVID on the rise everywhere else — is Minnesota next?
1:06pm
Walz says Biden is 'fit for office' and Democratic governors stand behind him
Jul. 3
Target joins Aldi, Whole Foods as stores no longer taking checks
Jul. 3
StarTribune
Follow Us On:
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
Instagram
Subscribe today
Company
About the Star Tribune
Contact us
Work For Us
News in Education
Minnesota's Best
High school sports hubs
Mobile and tablet apps
Policies and Standards
Advertise with us
Talk with a business consultant
Media kit
Classifieds
Buy
Star Tribune Store
Photo Reprints
Full Page Archive: 150+ years
Back Copies
Commercial reprints
Licensing
Customer support
Help and Feedback
Manage your account
Newspaper subscription
Digital access
eEdition
Vacation hold/billing
Text to Speech
Website
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Site index
RSS
© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.