Outdoors
Anderson: Minnesota to Alaska by snowmobile? 'Three old guys' giving it a try
Nearing the Arctic Ocean, the trio is entering the toughest part of their adventure that started earlier this month in Grand Rapids.
Gophers
Don't forget the sunscreen: Gophers headed to Frozen Four in Tampa
The top-ranked Gophers beat St. Cloud State 4-1 in Fargo and are headed to the Frozen Four for the second consecutive year and 23rd time overall.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Gopher men's hockey vs. St. Cloud State
The Gopher men's hockey team faced off against St. Cloud State during an NCAA men's hockey quarterfinal game on Saturday in Fargo, ND.
High Schools
Scoggins: For Albany's Tysen Gerads, it's all in the family of champions
Tysen Gerads led the Huskies boys team to its first state title Saturday. His sister, Kylan, helped the Albany girls win one two years ago. And their mother, Shanna, was an assistant coach on a state champion.
Colleges
Boston University beats Cornell 2-1 for Frozen Four berth
The Terriers won the Manchester Regional and earned their 23rd trip to the national semifinals.