Politics Minnesota DFL chair rebukes socialist group for 'disgusting statement' after attacks on Israel
Opinion Exchange Counterpoint from Rep. Betty McCollum: GOP has only self to blame for House madness
Sports
Twins podcast: Sonny Gray and Game 3 struggles; Neal's Game 4 keys
The Twins lost 9-1 in Game 3 of the American League Division Series to Houston on Tuesday, putting them on the brink of elimination in Wednesday's Game 4. What needs to change to even the series?
Gallery: The Twins lose 9-1 to the Astros
The Twins will face elimination in their next game after suffering a loss in Game 3 of the ALDS. Houston now leads the series 2-1.
Twins
Gray blasted early, Twins offense disappears in Game 3 loss to Astros
Houston scored four in the first inning off All-Star Sonny Gray, and Twins hitters couldn't come through in the clutch leaving their season on the brink.
Twins
Twins pitchers have no answers for Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez
The Houston left fielder has four home runs and two doubles in three games in the series, and the Twins' Game 4 starter Joe Ryan could be his next victim.
Twins
Neal: Here are changes Baldelli must make to beat Astros in Game 4
Here are five decisions the Twins manager must make to keep their season alive in Wednesday's Game 4.