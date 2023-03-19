More from Star Tribune
Twins
Twins second baseman Polanco might begin season on injured list
Jorge Polanco's achy knee is healing, but time is running out for him to be ready by Opening Day.
Sports
Whitecaps sweep top-seed Boston, will play for Isobel Cup
The Whitecaps followed Thursday's series-opening 5-2 victory by winning again in Boston on Saturday, 4-1 against an opponent that had gone 19-5 in the regular season.
Loons
Tapias' header sends Minnesota United to 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids
Newly acquired defender Micky Tapias' flicked-on header off a 25-yard free kick in the 82nd minute proved the winner on a night when all three goals were scored after halftime.
Colleges
Ex-Simley star Kerkvliet of Penn State finishes second at heavyweight at NCAA meet
Two Gophers finished in the top eight. Aaron Nagao was fifth at 133 pounds and Michael Blockhus eighth at 149.
Colleges
MSU Mankato comes from behind late to win CCHA tournament title again
St. Cloud State had an easier time winning the NCHC championship.